CLINTON MAN CHARGED WITH RAPE OF CHILD AND INCEST

Royce Scott Earley, 42, of Clinton was arrested last night on three charges of Rape of Child and Incest. Anderson County Sheriff’s Office detective, Darrell Slater, was dispatched to the victim’s home in Clinton to investigate a sexual offence. After obtaining a statement from the witness, Slater turned his attention to finding Earley. He was located in his parked truck at the Mountain View boat ramp in Clinton. Earley was transported to the Criminal Investigations Division at the Sheriff’s Office and interviewed by Slater. After the interview, Slater obtained arrest warrants and placed Earley in custody. He was transported to the Anderson County Detention Facility without incident.

Anderson County Sheriff, Russell Barker, praised the work by Detective Slater. “Anderson County is safer today because of the excellent work by Detective Slater. I want to thank the victim and witness in this case for their courage and bravery” Barker stated.

The case is still under investigation at this time. The victim is a minor child; therefore, information about this victim will not be released.

Earley is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $390,000 bond.

