Kids' Movie Night Set for December 13 at Civic Center

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (December 12, 2019) – The Oak Ridge Civic Center will host a Kid’s Movie Night this Friday, December 13, beginning at 6 p.m.

The 2003 Christmas movie Elf (rated PG) will be shown in the Shep Lauter Room (gymnasium) at 7 p.m. Prior to the movie, participants can enjoy milk and cookies, crafts, a visit with Santa, and other activities. Admission is free. Children, teens and parents are encouraged to attend.

The City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board, Oak Ridge Police Department, and the ASAP of Anderson Youth Ambassador Coalition partnered to organize this event.

Movie night is also made possible by volunteers and local sponsors including Food City, TNBank, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Gate Electronics.

Questions about this event can be directed to the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center by calling (865) 425-3450.

