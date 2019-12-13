Obituaries

David Neil Luttrell, Harriman

Mr. David Neil Luttrell, age 77 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Harriman. He was born November 10, 1942 in Greeneville, Tennessee. David was a retired Steam Plant Operator with U.S. Department of Energy X-10 plant.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Howard Luttrell and Mary Elizabeth Barham Luttrell; and brothers, W.H. Luttrell and Charles Lee Luttrell; and infant brother, Johnny Luttrell.

Survivors include:

Wife: Norma Faye Luttrell of Harriman, TN

Sons: David A. Luttrell (Cathy) of Kingston, TN

Michael H. Luttrell (Becky Hamby) of Rockwood, TN

Step Sons: Bill Galloway (Mary) of Kingston, TN

Paul Galloway (Candy) of Knoxville, TN

Host of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

Sisters: Diane Wilder (Ed) of Maryville, TN

Dorris Ranew of Washington, GA

And a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. David Neil Luttrell.

