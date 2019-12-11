Obituaries

Hazel Duncan, Briceville

Hazel Duncan, age 95 of Duncan Flats Lane, Briceville, TN left this world early Sunday morning, December 8, 2019. She was born June 3, 1924 and lived most of her life in the Flatwoods Community. Hazel was an elementary school teacher for a short time in several Anderson County Schools. She was a member of the Laurel Grove Missionary Baptist Church since 1938. She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Tom Martin Duncan, and her parents, Sammie Duncan and Sara Dova Lively Duncan, sisters, Lucy Stuck, Ethel Hooks, Maxine Schieb and Joyce Sodd and brother, Jimmy Duncan.

Survivors:

Son Tom & Kay Duncan Knoxville

Grandchildren Greg Duncan & Monica Spokane, WA

Tammy Hubbs & Chris Knoxville

Great Granddaughters Keaton Hubbs Knoxville

Laiken Hubbs Knoxville Josee Harwood Spokane, WA Ade Harwood Spokane, WA

Special Nephew She Raised Tyler Duncan & Emily Knoxville

Sister Dixie Hall Knoxville

Carolyn & Mike Cooper Heiskell

Brother Elijah & Clarise Duncan Springhill, FL

Sister-in-law Shelby Jean Duncan

Several Nieces, Nephews and other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David White and Rev. Charles Lawson officiating.

Interment: 10:30 AM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.

