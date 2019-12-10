Obituaries

Charles G. “Bones” Seivers, Nashville (formerly of Clinton)

Charles G. “Bones” Seivers passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN. He was 85.

Bones was born on March 30, 1934 in Clinton, TN to the late James “Mack” Seivers and Hassie England Seivers.

He is survived by his wife Bettye Kitchings Seivers. They married April 27, 1956 in Oak Ridge, TN. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Seivers Smith (Ben), who lives in Marshall County, TN along with their grandchildren, Martha Moss (Brad) and Laura Stacey (Kyle). He is also survived by his son, David Seivers (Venessa) who lives in Franklin, TN. His grandchildren, Chelsea McMasters (Nathan) and Evan Seivers (Emily) also live in Franklin, TN along with his two great-grandchildren Neal McMasters and Sloan Seivers. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Frankie Seivers, and several nieces and nephews that he loved very much. He is preceded in death by his brothers James “Jiggs” and Hoyt and Hoyt’s wife, Jane.

Bones loved his family and his friends. He was a positive, hardworking and fun-loving person who enjoyed challenges and helping anyone, whether family or friend. He often said “Don’t ever wait to hear someone’s problems before you help them.”

He served in the US Army where he was a platoon sergeant at a NIKE missile site in Massachusetts from 1956 to 1959. He also served several years in the Tennessee National Guard. He worked in Oak Ridge at the Y-12 plant, operated at the time by Union Carbide.

He was first elected to the Clinton city council in 1962 and was later elected Mayor of Clinton from 1971 to 1972. He also served as administrator and later as the first city manager for Clinton from 1973 to 1993. He immensely enjoyed this job and was involved in many civic projects for the community from recreation, education, industrial development, fire protection and roads. He was also a member of the original committee on the feasibility study for the 1982 world’s fair in Knoxville. He was involved with many charitable and civic activities. Bones was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton and Calvary United Methodist Church in Nashville.

In Nashville, he retired as President and CEO of the Tennessee Municipal Bond fund July 1, 2019. He helped create this entity in 1985. He also served as one of the founding members of the TML Insurance Pool Board of Directors and served a term as President of the Tennessee Municipal League.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, at 4:30 p.m. CST at the Calvary United Methodist Church located at 3701 Hillsboro Pike in Nashville, TN with a service at 6:00 p.m. CST. A graveside service will be held for family and friends on Friday, December 13, at 1:00 p.m. EST at Grandview Memorial Garden, Clinton, TN. Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN or the Michael Dunn Center in Kingston, TN. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN is handling all arrangements.

