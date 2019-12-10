Obituaries

Patricia Sue (Suzie) Bain Pankey, Kingston

Patricia Sue (Suzie) Bain Pankey, age 65 of Kingston, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Roane Medical Center, Harriman, TN.

Suzie was born at Oak Ridge Hospital, March 3, 1954 to Bill and Nelda Bain. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her mother in law, Myrtle Pankey, her brother, Billy Bain Sr of Kingston TN and sister in law, Myrtle Myers.

Suzie is survived by her husband of 32 years, Thyrone Pankey of Kingston, TN. Her son Ryan Easter and wife Candace Easter and daughter Candi Easter. Her niece Tiffany Vann and nephew Billy Bain Jr. She is also survived by her grand-daughters Rylee Easter of Knoxville TN and Autym, Abygaiel, Alayna and Alyviah Easter of North Carolina, and great nieces and nephews, Kaylie Coward and Morgan Vann of Kingston, Billy Bain III, Halle Bain and Brody Bain of Knoxville. Cousins Steve Colburn and daughter Crystal of Kingston TN. Uncle W.C. Bain and Alice of Florence Alabama. Also survived by brother in law Derrick Pankey and daughter Alexandra and of San Antonio Texas, Shirley Myers of Harriman TN, Bessie Myers of Kingston, Mary Alice and L.C. Gillespie also of Kingston and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also survived by three close friends, Judy, Heidi and Marguerite.

Suzie was a graduate from Roane County High School and worked for Boeing and Martin Marietta as a Purchasing Agent. After retirement, she was a homemaker and her hobbies were sewing, gardening and her “fur babies”, Suki, Titus and Bain, these dogs were the light of her life.

Receiving of friends will be at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm in the Kyker Chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Anderson County, TN, Highway 61. (Oliver Springs Highway, Clinton TN 37716)

