Featured

Commission approves bond resolution for OS High/Middle Building Project

Posted on by in Featured, News with

The Roane County Commission overwhelmingly voted last night (Monday the 9th), to approve a bond resolution borrowing the money approved months ago, to start the renovation work at The Oliver Springs High School. The work includes major renovations at The Oliver Springs middle school as well, combining the schools. on the same property. The commission passed the final amount of $3.9 million dollars to an already approved $7 million last year, and after several delays got it done last night with an 11 to 2 and one pass vote. The two no votes came from Rockwood representatives Daryll Meadows and Ron Berry with south Roane county commissioner Stanley Moore abstaining. Now The Roane County School Board will vote on whether or not to spend the money for the project as they have the right to either go ahead with the plan or not , but if they don’t spend it there, then according to County Executive Ron Woody at last night’s meeting, the funds could not be used for other projects. The School Board recently voted to support building 2 High Schools instead of one mega school which would have left out the funding for Oliver Springs and would have asked High School students there to attend the new school which would have been miles away closer to Harriman. The topic of the two high schools never came before the Commission last night. The commission met in the larger criminal court room last night to accommodate the large crowd expected, and the room was filled mostly with supporters from Oliver Springs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged High School