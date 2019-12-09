Obituaries

Bobby Don Alford, Kingston

Bobby Don Alford (1930-2019) has gone home to be with the Lord. Don was a lifelong resident of Roane County, member and Deacon of Caney Ford Baptist Church. He cherished his relationship with Jesus Christ and humbly witnessed to others at every opportunity. He proudly served his country in Korea and returned to where he lived to work and serve his community. His life was a gentle example of deep spirituality and commitment to loving relationships. Don was preceded in death by parents Paul Harper and Rose Butler Alford, wife Lorna and brothers Gene and Rhue Alford.

He is survived by brother Jack Alford of Knoxville and his wife Lois, Gene’s widow Doris Alford, nephew Tom Alford (Angie), niece Teresa Goolsby (Larry), niece Suzanne Alford, niece Lisa Hudgens (Jody) and nephew Chris Alford (Sheila). Many friends and his church family. Don’s family wish to extend deep gratitude to the staff at Sycamore Trace Assisted Living and Ben Atchley Veteran’s Home for their exceptional care of Don in the last months of his life. We also would like to acknowledge the kindness and support of dear friends George Pickel, Sandy Bowman, Eric Tadlock and many others in helping to lovingly support Don.

Visitation of friends and family will be at Caney Ford Baptist Church from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Graveside and interment immediately following at Bowman Bowers Cemetery. Pastor Taylor Phelps officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Alford Family.

