Obituaries

Dennis Kenneth (Ken) Gentry, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Dennis Kenneth (Ken) Gentry, age 76, of Kingston passed away early Sunday morning, December 8, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville with his family by his side. He was born April 17, 1943 in Hot Springs, North Carolina. Ken was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston and was loved very much by his whole church family. Ken had worked at all three plants in Oak Ridge before retiring in 2005. He was a member of the Knoxville Laborer’s Union No. 818. Ken loved the outdoors; cutting trees and weed-eating. One of his favorite hobbies was riding motorcycles. He was a family man and treasured every minute of quality time spent with his loving wife and family. Preceded in death by his parents, George Washington Gentry & Ethel Plemons Gentry; brothers, George Eugene Gentry & Sherrill Gentry; sister, Geneva Snelson.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 56 years

Rose Brown Gentry of Kingston

Sons & Daughter-in-law

Kenneth Dean & Treva Gentry of Narrows, VA

Derek Everette & Kim Collier Gentry of Kingston

Daughter & Son-in-law

Dannette & Shawn Townsend of Kingston

Grandchildren

Brooke & Justin Eubanks of Kingston, Brent & Kirsten Gentry of Midtown, Caleb & Breanna LaShay Gentry of Kingston, Blaine Townsend of Kingston, and Jonathan Townsend of Kingston

Great-grandchildren

Jaylee, Eli, Bella, John, Brently, Bo, Kaylynn & Weston

Brothers & Sisters

Curtis Gentry & wife, Priscilla of Leicester, NC

Harold Gentry & wife, Mary of Hot Springs, NC

Juanita Norton & husband, Harvey of Dandridge

Phil Gentry & wife, Louise of Hot Springs, NC

Sue Mosley of Hot Springs, NC

Kathy Frisbee & husband, Gary of Hot Springs, NC

Colin Gentry & wife, Diane of Hot Springs, NC

Sister-in-law

Debra Gentry of Hot Springs, NC

A host of extended family and dear friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston with funeral service following at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Luminary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ten Mile. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

