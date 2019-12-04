Obituaries

Carol Duncan Qualls, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Carol Duncan Qualls age 80 of Oliver Springs passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress. She was a great neighbor and loved by many. Carol was a member of the Oliver Springs United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Hayes and Alma Jackson Duncan.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Doug Qualls of Oliver Springs;

Brother, Norman Duncan and wife Diane of Johnson City;

Nieces, Amanda Hollifield, Audrey Jarrett, Amber, and Lana Russell and husband Steve;

Nephews, Chris Duncan and wife Kristy, Sam, Phil, and Dan Russell;

Very Special Great-Nieces and great-nephews, Brady, Brody, Bailee, Grace, Jackson, Emmy, and one on the way;

Special Friends, Gwen and David Johnson, Jason Fairchilds, and Jack Frazier;

And a host of other family members and good neighbors and church family.

Family and Friends will meet on Friday, December 6, 2019, 1:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens,

640 Oliver Springs Hwy., Clinton, TN 37716 for a Graveside Service officiated by good friend, Bro. David Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Oliver Springs Methodist Church, 513 E. Tri-County Blvd., Oliver Springs, Tn 37840.

To leave a note for Carol’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

