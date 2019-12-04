Obituaries

Margaret Leona Snow Byrd, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Margaret Leona Snow Byrd, 95, of Kingston, TN, departed this life Tuesday, December 3 surrounded by her family at Jamestowne Assisted Living. Margaret was born to Jack and Jean Snow, September 15, 1924, in Rockwood, TN. She married Charles W. (Bill) Byrd in 1941, and together they raised 2 children on their farm in the Lawnville Community. She was of the Baptist Faith and a lifelong member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School.

She leaves as her legacy 2 children: Sue Kelly (Ronnie) and Charles W. Byrd, Jr. (Lois). She also leaves to cherish her memory 3 grandchildren: Kim Kelly Crowder (Jeff), Rusty Byrd (Stacy), and Ashley Byrd Smith (Eli); 7 great-grandchildren: Auston Byrd, Elizabeth Byrd, Alyson Crowder, Emily Crowder, Anna Crowder, Ella Crowder and Eliza Smith; and 1 brother, Bob Snow (Mildred); as well as many nieces and nephews. Her family remembers her as a loving, caring, God fearing woman.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bill Byrd; her parents, Jack and Jean Snow; her sister Sarah Elizabeth Snow; and her brother and sister in law, Charles C. and Delphia Snow. Margaret touched many lives through her Christian witness, including her delicious home-cooked meals and desserts. She was passionate about spreading the love of Jesus through simple everyday acts of service.

The family will receive friends at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Kingston, TN on Saturday, December 7 from 5-7 pm. A funeral service will follow at 7pm. with Ronnie Nickell and David Acres officiating. The committal will be at Lawnville Cemetery on Sunday, December 8 at 2pm. The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. The family would especially like to thank Jamestowne Assisted Living and Dr. John C. Belitz, IV for going above and beyond the standard level of care. Kyker Funeral Homes, Kingston, Tn in charge of arrangements.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

