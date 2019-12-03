Obituaries

Stanley Eugene Morgan of Oliver Springs

Stanley Eugene Morgan “Peanut”, age 57, a lifelong resident of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center.

He was born on April 26, 1962 and was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School, Class of 1980. Stanley drove a Taxi since 1985 and has owned and operated Morgan Taxi service since 1995.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Morgan; brother, Brian Morgan; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Beulah Ray; sister-in-law, Janie Seiber.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Sheila Morgan; children, Amber Morgan and Tristan Morgan; brothers, Jimmy (Shawna) Morgan and Doug Morgan; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Daugherty, Mary Martin “Judy”, Teresa Silvey, and Margie Presley; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Methodist Medical Center for their care; especially Dr. Ajit, Dr. Gavin, Dr. Mascioli, and the staff of 3 West, ICU Unit.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Morgan family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

