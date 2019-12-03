Obituaries

Karin U. Cordell, Rockwood

Mrs. Karin U. Cordell, age 71 passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by family after a long courageous battle with various health problems in which her faith in the Lord never faltered. She was born March 25, 1948 in Burgwindheim, Germany. Karin was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Harriman, TN. where she participated in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, along with other functions including teaching Sunday School, before health problems prevented it.

She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Wayne Cordell; mother, Erna Urbansky.

Survivors Include: Husband of 53 years: Paul M. Cordell of Rockwood, TN. Son: James Cordell (Laura) of Kingston, TN. Daughter: Sherri Cordell of Rockwood, TN. 4 Grandchildren: Natalie Cordell Brittany Samaniego Vanessa Cordell Aimee Wilson Great- Grandchildren: Drake, Koah, Yasmine Special Great-Granddaughter: Emma Family in Germany Host of nieces and nephews

Thanks to all her Doctors and U.T. Medical Staff for their care

Interment and graveside service will be held in the Bakers Forge Cemetery in Lafollette, TN. at a later date. Family request memorials to be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Harriman, TN., American Heart Association, National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Charity of your choice. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Karin U. Cordell.

