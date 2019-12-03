Obituaries

Ann Hiegel, Rockwood

Ms. Ann Hiegel, age 80 passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home in Rockwood after a short battle with cancer. Born Melanie Ann on April 6, 1939, in Memphis, TN, to Edward P. Hiegel and Aileen Covington Hiegel both of Conway, AR, she amazed many, including her family, with her accomplishments in support of the Rockwood, TN, school and community that she loved and where she lived for over 55 years.

Ann earned her BS degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She moved to Rockwood in order to study for her MA which she also received from UT Knoxville. She was an active member of the UT Alumni Association for many years enthusiastically supporting the athletic teams especially the Lady Vols basketball team traveling far and wide to support her team usually with dear friend, Jerry Wallick in tow.

She taught English at Rockwood High School for 38 years, 1963-2001. She was recognized for her support of the school athletics including being the sponsor of the cheerleading squads for many years. It is a testament that so many of her former students remained her friends. Her teaching career began in McCrory, AR, where she also taught English before moving to Rockwood.

Ann had a passion for recognizing women’s accomplishments and talents especially through the National Federation of Business & Professional Women (BPW). She was an active member of Rockwood chapter, Past State President of Business & Professional Women of Tennessee, served on national Board of Directors of BPW/USA, and a Legacy member of BPW Foundation

She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, Rockwood singing in the Choir and supporting many church activities. In recent years she was treasurer of Rockwood Revitalization which opened the Rockwood Museum and Visitors Center.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Edward Peter & Aileen Louise Covington Hiegel

Survivors include:

Brother: James Edward Hiegel (Beverly Maloof) of Plano, TX

Sisters: Elaine Louise Hiegel Hoover (Tom) of Collierville, TN

Martha Helen Hiegel of Bethesda, MD

Susanne “Suzy” Catherine Hiegel (Louis Alpe) of Great Falls, VA

Niece & Nephews: Rachel Hoover Reddin (Brian)–Collierville, TN; Paul Hoover (Kathryn Krane) –San Diego, CA; Jason Hiegel–Kingwood, TX; Justin Hiegel (Angie Moore) –Dallas, TX

Great Nieces & Nephews: Caitlin Hiegel, Jared Hiegel—Kingwood, TX; Noah Reddin, Rebecca Reddin, Eli Reddin—Collierville, TN; Ben Hoover—San Diego, CA

Her other “unofficial sisters” include dear friend of over 50 years: Jerry Wallick — Rockwood, TN, and cousin, Rosalie Trent Patton (Lando)—Little Rock, AK

Cremation arrangements have been made. A memorial service is planned for 3:00pm on December 8, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Rockwood, TN. Private interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, Rockwood, TN, or the Rockwood Museum and Visitors Center, Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Ann Hiegel.

