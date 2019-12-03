Obituaries

Linda Lea Dixon, Clinton

Linda Lea Dixon, age 51 of Clinton, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her home in Clinton. She was a selfless person who always took care of others and their needs before she would herself. Linda was very crafty in her baking, crocheting, quilting and has made many quilts for missionaries and newborn babies. She enjoyed working in the nursery (which she called them all her babies) at Eagle Bend Apostolic Church in Clinton, TN where she was a member. Linda had many talents and excelled in them all.

Linda is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Nina Cunningham; and stepfather, Archie Sims.

She is survived by her husband, Lorenzo Dixon of Clinton, TN; father and stepmother, Vaughn Troy and Bonnie Seiber of Clinton, TN; mother, Donna Sims of Billings, Montana; son, Charles Taylor of Coalfield, TN; sisters, Chris Horton and husband Scott of Texas, and Sandy Burgard and husband Dennis of Montanan; stepsons, Jason and Andrew Dixon of Minnesota; stepdaughter, Alaina VanHorn and husband Jesse of Minnesota; step-grandchildren, Little Jesse, Avery, Javonney and January. Linda also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Linda’s family will receive her friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm with her celebration of life to follow at 7:00pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Eagle Bend Apostolic Church in Clinton, TN with Rev. David Triplett officiating. Linda’s interment will be 1:00pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

