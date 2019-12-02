Obituaries

Martin Eric “Marty” King, Oak Ridge

Martin Eric “Marty” King, age 59 of Oak Ridge passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

He was the son of the late Boyd and Cleda (Fairchild) King and brother to the late Mike King.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal King Stair and husband Brad;

Grandson, Logan Ryan Stair;

Sisters, Pat R. Coker and Linda Calvert and husband Gary;

Nieces and Nephews, Chad and wife Ashli, Jeffrey and husband Josh, and Rebecca Calvert, Jill Robbins;

Great-niece and great-nephew, Baylee Payne and Max Calvert;

And a host of other family members and good friends.

Marty was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be terribly missed.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 am (EST) at Anderson Memorial Gardens, 640 Oliver Springs Hwy., Clinton, TN 37716 with Pastor Steve McDonald officiating.

