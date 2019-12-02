Obituaries

Baby Grayson Heath Lafomboise

Baby Grayson Heath Lafomboise was born to Trinity Bean and Caleb Lafromboise on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Baby Grayson passed away on November 27, 2019 at the UT Medical Center, in Knoxville, TN.

Baby Grayson is preceded in death by his grandpa, Kenneth Bean Jr.

In addition to his parents, Baby Grayson Heath is survived by his; grandparents, Christy and Caeton Lafromboise and Missy Loving; Great-grandma, Betty Bean.

Baby Grayson’s memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday December 3, 2019 from 6 until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 PM with Justin Hownard and Caeton Lafrombise speaking, in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN.

Perfect

And yet the beating of your heart was silent

The breath of rosebud lips not felt.

Your silken lashes did not flutter,

Unopened eyes never held our gaze.

The grasp of your small fingers still and without strength

Your arms will never reach for us, feet carry you for our embrace

And we will never hear the music of your voice.

Or know the sweet fragrance of your skin.

When did the tide of death steal you away?

If we could breathe our owns life breath

Bequeath you minutes days or year’s; we would

But we are not the author or deliver of life

We can not solve the mystery of spirit and of soul

Or remove the shroud of death that holds you still

Sweet child whose life will only ever live within our dreams

We speak your name upon the wind and it is carried far away

But you remain imprinted on our hearts forever.

Condolence’s may be left a www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all the arrangements of Baby Grayson Heath Lafomboise.

