Obituaries

James Carl McClure, Jr., Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Rev. James Carl McClure, Jr., age 80, of Kingston, went home to be with his Saviour, Thursday, November 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 12, 1939 in Loudon County Hospital and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Bro. James was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston where he had taught Sunday School for 8 years. He was a God fearing man who answered his call to preach over 49 years ago and has since pastored several churches in Anderson, Roane and Morgan Counties for approximately 25 years. Among the churches he pastored were Mount Olive Baptist Church in Clinton, Friendly Welcome Baptist Church in Oliver Springs and Old Fashion Pilot Mountain in Lancing. He retired after 28 years as a machinist from the K-25 plant. He was a member of ATLC in Oak Ridge, Labor Union No. 3288. Before working at K-25, he worked as a mechanic and continued doing so after his retirement, as long as his health would allow. Preceded in death by his daughter, Pam McClure; parents, James Carl McClure, Sr., and Cora Mae Mason McClure, and 4 siblings.

SURVIVORS

Loving Devoted Wife of 64 years Jane Rose McClure of Kingston

Children Mike & Sandra McClure of Oak Ridge

Randy & Angela McClure of Simpsonville, SC

Kim & Brian Leach of Kingston

6 Grandchildren Casey, Ashley, Amber, Brian, Alex & Joshua

7 Great-grandchildren Briley, Cooper, Madison, Carson, Ally Rose, Cole and Cayde

Brother-in-law Curtis & Phoebee Humphreys of Harriman

Sisters-in-law Donna & Danny Seiler of Harriman

Phyllis Shipwash of Ten Mile

Pat & Buddy Hughes of Ten Mile

Several extended family members and a host of special friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm, with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery in Ten Mile. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

