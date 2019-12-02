Obituaries

Boyd Marcus Dishman, Kingsport

Boyd Marcus Dishman born September 2, 1930 in Oliver Springs, TN to Clem and Jessie Collins Dishman, went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019.

After graduating from Clinton High School in 1948, Boyd worked as a Metal Finisher for Chrysler Motor Company in Detroit, Michigan. In 1951 he enlisted in the Air Force and served for 3 years at Craig Air Force Base in Alabama. After returning to Clinton he married the love of his life, Bobbie Jean Foster, on Christmas Day 1955.

Boyd worked as a mechanic for several years before beginning a career with Union Carbide in Oak Ridge in 1969. He was an assemblyman in the Nuclear Division, working on Atomic Bombs. He retired after 20 years of dedicated service. In 2005 he moved to Kingsport, TN to be near family.

In the years since he has been a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was always and continues to be an example to his family of a Godly, Christian man.

Boyd is survived by his bride of 64 years, Jean Dishman of Kingsport; sister, Etta Dishman of Clinton; daughter, Linda Dishman; son, Mark Dishman & wife Beth of Kingsport; grandson, Joshua Childs & wife Carrie of Clinton; granddaughter, Miranda Stout & husband Seth of Kingsport; grandson, Tyler Dishman & fiancé Camille Tambunting of Nashville, granddaughter, Lacey Dishman of Kingsport; great grandsons, Cutler Childs and Shaun Stout; great granddaughter, Emi Stout, as well as several loving nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Thursday in the chapel of Holley Gamble. His graveside will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

