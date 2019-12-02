Obituaries

Doyle Shoun, Clinton

Beloved husband, daddy, and papaw, Doyle Shoun passed away in Clinton at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.



He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Ellen Shoun and two brothers.



Doyle is survived by his loving wife Pat Shoun of 32 years. They met while he was a welding inspector at Y-12 where they both later retired.

He spent his retirement with wonderful friends on the lake fishing, loved restoring old cars, and building anything from scratch.



He is survived by his daughter, Loretta Trent; son, Doyle Junior Shoun; grandchildren Amanda Rhinehart, Derrick Ciuffini, Alisha Berger, and Sasha Ciuffini; several grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Wright, Pauline Harness, Shirley Herrell, and Carolyn Wilson.

At Doyle’s request, a private burial will take place at Norris Memorial Gardens.

