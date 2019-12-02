Obituaries

Helen “Juanita” Murray, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Helen “Juanita” Murray, age 78, a resident of Harriman passed away, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her home while surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Murray was born September 3, 1941 in Knox County, TN. She was a lifelong resident of this area. Juanita loved flowers, gardening, animals and most importantly spending time with her grandbabies.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Ruth Murray; by her husband, Gene Murray; by children: Judy Kerns, Larry Murray, David Murray, and Michael Murray and by a brother and sister.

Juanita is survived by her children: Ernest Murray and wife, Della, Lewis Murray and wife, Pam, Linda Murray, Mark Murray and Darlene; by her best friend, Willie Johnson; by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild; by brothers: David Murray and Rick Murray; by a sister, Faye Suttles and by a host of extended family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 between the hours of 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Burial and graveside services will follow the visitation at Elverton Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriman, TN with Pastor Junior York. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Murray family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

