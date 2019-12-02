Obituaries

Deborah Lynn Burchfield, Wartburg

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Deborah Lynn Burchfield, age 64, passed away on Thursday, November 28th, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center.

Debbie was born April 20th, 1955 in Pound, VA to Leslie and Maxie Mullins Vanover of Bold Camp, VA. The majority of her adult life she was a resident of Wartburg, TN.

Debbie was a member of Batley Baptist Church but due to her illness she wasn’t able to attend church like she had wanted. Debbie loved the Lord with all her heart and soul, and was a born-again Christian. Debbie thought the world of her two sons and was so very proud of them both. She was known to many as “Momma D” because she had two very special grandchildren that she adored. She would tell everyone she met about her loving family. She was blessed to have her loving husband, Tommy, to take great care of her while she was sick. Debbie was loved by many and will be truly missed.

Debbie is proceeded in death by her parents, Leslie and Maxie Mullins Vanover; loving brothers, Coy Fred “Roger” Vanover and Leslie Howard Vanover; beloved sisters Shelia Kay Vanover Hinson and Geneva Carol Hughes.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Tommy Burchfield of Wartburg, Tn; son Richard Allen Brown Ⅱ of Oakridge, TN; son and daughter-in-law Eric and Shasta Brown of Sunbright, TN; grandchildren Lindsey and Bryson Brown both of Sunbright, TN; special sister-in-law’s Loretta Vanover and Polly Vanover; Debbie also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sharp Funeral Home for Debbie Burchfield. The family would like to say thank you for the prayers, love, and support already shown during this difficult time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

