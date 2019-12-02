Obituaries

Bobby Ray Newberry, Sr., Wartburg

Mr. Bobby Ray Newberry, Sr., age 79 of Wartburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born April 18, 1940. Bobby worked at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for many years and loved every minute of it.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Luther and Ethel “Wizzi” Newberry.

One sister: Edna Newberry.

And three brothers: Bill, Calvin and Raymond Newberry.

He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Bobby and Chastity Newberry,

David and Amanda Newberry.

One daughter and son-in-law: Sharon and George Vertner.

One brother and sister-in-law: M.L. and Peggy Newberry.

Two sisters: Rena May Eddington and Geneva Ann Beatty.

Five grandchildren, and special friends: Kevin Bray, Clyde Hawkins and caregiver:

Heather Armes.

All services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Newberry family.

