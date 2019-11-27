BBBTV12

Anthony John Malavies, Harriman

Posted on

Mr. Anthony John Malavies, age 82 of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019. He was born on January 14th, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois. He was a veteran with the U.S. Army. He is preceded in death by his parents: Anthony Sr. & Emma Malavies; and brother: Joseph Anthony Malavies. He is survived by:

Wife:               Nancy Malavies

Son:                Scott Malavies

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29th, 2019 from 3:00-4:00pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Anthony John Malavies.

