News
CPD officer honored for meritorious conduct
Clinton Police Officer
Kris Miville was recently awarded a special Meritorious Conduct Medal. Police
Chief Vaughn Becker presented a certificate and uniform medal during Monday’s
meeting of the City Council. Chief Becker said in a press release posted to the
department’s Facebook page, that, “I wanted to recognize Kris for his bravery
and unselfish acts.”
On October 11th, Officer Miville was off-duty and visiting a park in Knoxville with his family. His attention was drawn to a disturbance between two men nearby, which turned violent when one of the men pulled a knife and began stabbing the other man. Officer Miville quickly responded, identifying himself as a police officer. He was able to disarm the suspect and began first aid on the victim.
The victim was
described as being in very serious condition and had suffered life-threatening
injuries. Because he received aid in a timely manner, though, he is expected to
recover.
The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged by Knoxville Police with attempted murder.