Campbell County Sheriff Warns of Scam

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is alerting citizens of a scam, similar versions of which have been making the rounds all across East Tennessee. In this particular scam, the call appears to be coming from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and shows up on your caller ID as “423-566-5469,” which is the department’s actual fax number. When the call is answered, the scammer on the other end of the line claims to be with the CCSO and informs the call’s recipient that they either have a warrant out for their arrest, or that they have been subpoenaed to appear in court. Neither of these things are true, officials say, and you never give the caller any personal or financial information.

Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins says that his department does not contact individuals by phone regarding warrants, nor do they call about subpoenas. In both cases, those are typically served in person by uniformed deputies.

If you do receive a call from the number listed above, the CCSO asks that you try to get the caller’s name, rank and badge number, then hang up and call the actual Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446, which is their non-emergency office number.

