Featured

Heavy Rains Cause problems at Bridge Construction site in Clinton

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Saturday’s heavy rains created problems on the north end of the Lewallen Bridge replacement project. The city of Clinton’s TDOT project liaison Lynn Murphy says that the problems created by the rain are at the northernmost tip of the project, where the abutment #1 excavations are taking place. Murphy says that the resulting erosion issues have forced TDOT to close both northbound lanes of Clinch Avenue just before the intersection with South Seivers Boulevard. Northbound traffic was shifted over, and there is currently just one lane open in each direction across the length of the bridge.

The work has also forced TDOT and its contractor to close one of the left turn lanes from westbound Seivers onto Clinch as well as one of the southbound lanes of South Main Street approaching Clinch.

Crews began the emergency repairs on Sunday and once the traffic pattern gets back to normal. In the meantime, pay close attention to the signs announcing the lane closures approaching the construction area, slow down, and be sure to give workers plenty of space.

The TDOT contractor for the Lewallen Bridge replacement project, Blalock Construction, is currently working on repairs and will continue working around the clock until the road is stabilized. Motorists should drive slowly and use caution when traveling through this work zone. Expect traffic back-ups and delays during peak hours for the next several days.

We will issue an update on Wednesday November 27th at 9:00 a.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

