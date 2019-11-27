Uncategorized

Billie Justice, Coalfield

Billie Justice, age 88, a lifelong resident of Coalfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her home.

Billie was born in Coalfield on May 25, 1931. She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and worked for Morgan County Food Services at Coalfield High School for 32 years. Billie enjoyed cooking, working outside, and spending time with her family.

Billie is preceded in death by parents, Prince Albert Goddard and Ester Goddard; children, Ronald and Donald Justice; sisters, Eula Hooper, Lou Adcock, and Alberta Swell; brothers, Roy and Ray Goddard.

Survivors include her children, Darrell Justice and wife Rhonda, Byron Justice and wife Sandra; granddaughters, Kayla Justice and Dara Cunningham; sister, Mary Jackson; special friends, Ed Jones and caretaker Dottie; fur babies, Oakley “Little O” and Sadie; also, by other extended family members and special friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Estes Cemetery in Coalfield with Bro. Ed Jones and Jimmy Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Coalfield Lions Club, P.O. Box 319 Coalfield, TN 37719.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Justice family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

