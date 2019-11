Community

Rocky Top Christmas Tree Lighting

Posted on by in Community

Join the city of Rocky Top for the Lighting of the Christmas Tree behind Rocky Top Public Library on Thursday, December 5th at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy cookies and hot chocolate provided by the Friends of Rocky Top Public Library, take part in the community choir and listen as the Christmas story is read.

