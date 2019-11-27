Featured

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY HAS BIG COMMUNITY IMPACT

Posted on by in Featured, News with

NASHVILLE – During last year’s Small Business Saturday, 104 million American shoppers spent a record high $17.8 billion. Small Business Saturday is Nov. 30, and the support that Tennessee’s independent business owners receive this weekend will produce an economic ripple that can help encourage and strengthen entire rural communities.

“In a small community like Jamestown, supporting local is very important to the economy,” Fentress County’s Highland Manor Winery owner Rhonda Moody said. “Our gift baskets promote local products and hopefully lead to repeat sales for the businesses represented in them.”

Typical businesses with local products include on-farm and farmers market retail stores, gift shops, florists, wineries, food co-ops, or regional diners and restaurants. Some of these small businesses specialize in gift baskets made with Tennessee products and can ship those baskets nationwide.

“Shopping local has a major impact and ripple effect on the success of local commerce and development,” Stephanie DeYoung of All Around Southern Mercantile in Lewis County said. “When people work together to stimulate a local economy, it can positively impact the entire community.”

“Shopping locally means every dollar spent goes directly into helping a community grow and thrive,” Williamson County’s Made in Tennessee owner Ilex Pounders said. “Our community is made of families and individuals who are pursuing a dream, sharing a talent, and supporting their own families and lifestyles. There’s no better way to shop than by supporting your own community growth and success!”

Find farm-related businesses across the state at www.PickTnProducts.org. Shoppers can connect directly to a business or producer website, and products can then be purchased from the producer.

Pick Tennessee Products is the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s program to connect customers to local farm products. Find farms and retail stores with local products, seasonal foods, wineries, and gift baskets at www.PickTnProducts.org or with the Pick TN mobile app. Follow Pick Tennessee on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Small Business Saturday