The Historic Downtown Clinton Merchant’s Association will once again host the ever-popular ‘Cookie Crawl’ in Downtown Clinton on December 6 from 5-8 p.m. Area businesses will stay open late and offer cookies to everyone who stops by and shops. Kids are encouraged to come!

