Rolland Curtis Fuller, Rockwood

Rolland Curtis Fuller, age 72, died Monday, November 18th, 2019 in Rockwood, TN. He was a lifelong resident of Rockwood. He was the son of Morgan Clinton Fuller & Marie Watson Fuller of Rockwood. He was a graduate of Rockwood High School. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee Technological University in industrial technology. He was a member of the Tennessee National Guard. He was a lifetime member of Rockwood United Methodist Church. Rolland was fortunate to have enjoyed 2 diverse careers. The first career was Production Manager at Midtown Manufacturing Company. He enjoyed the multifaceted lumber industry. He handcrafted many beautiful pieces of furniture and appreciated the skill & artistry of other craftsmen. His second career was retailing. He was introduced to the diversity and generosity of people. Rolland’s abundant faith was reinforced by his time spent with family and friends. He will be remembered as a gracious husband; a fine father and loving Grandpa. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother & wife Richard & Joan Fuller; sister & husband Williametta & Ira Hamby; mother-in-law, June Boring; brother-in-law, Marvin McCoin. He is survived by:

Wife: Linda B. Fuller

Son: Matthew Dale Fuller (Abigail)

Granddaughter: Morgan Dale Fuller

Sister: Julia McCoin

Father-in-law: Dale R. Boring

And several nieces and nephews.

Receiving of friends will be at Evans Mortuary on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M to 11:00 A.M. Graveside services will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Rockwood United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 466, Rockwood TN or the charity of your choice. He was gone too soon. He will be missed. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Rolland Curtis Fuller.

