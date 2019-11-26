Obituaries

Jesse (Paul) Steele, Knoxville

Jesse (Paul) Steele, age 76 a resident of Knoxville, departed this life at Shannondale Healthcare on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Paul was born on September 22, 1943 in Knoxville, TN. He was a business owner/co-owner of several establishments throughout the years. The last being Judy’s Restaurant and Niteclub. Paul was a graduate of Bearden High School, Knoxville.

He was preceded in death by parents, Rev. Curtis H. and Ella Marie Steele; brothers, Jim and David Steele; sisters, Willa Dean Clark and Merry Sue Hipsher; grandson, Brandon Tyler Steele.

He is survived by sons, Jeff (Christine) Steele and Greg (Cyndy) Steele; granddaughters, Bailey and Julia Steele, Deanna Byres; sister, Doris Smith; mother of his sons and lifelong friend, Judy Collins; great-grandson, Darien Byres. He leaves to cherish his memory many nieces, nephews, and too many friends to name.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Steele family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

