Featured

Oak Ridge woman facing charges of attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Posted on by in Featured, News with

On Friday, November 22, at approximately 2:15 a.m., the Oak Ridge Police Department responded to an apartment on Utica Circle after a reported assault. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was treated and released. Witnesses identified the suspect as 23-year-old Stephanie Shinlever and advised officers that she had left the apartment. Officers began searching for Shinlever in the area and located her a short time later. After speaking with Shinlever about the incident, officers arrested her and transported her to the Anderson County Detention Facility. Shinlever faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. No additional information will be released at this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged 2nd-degree murder