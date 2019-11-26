Featured

One injured in single vehicle accident Sunday

Posted on by in Featured, News with

A single vehicle accident in Roane County south of Kingston Sunday night around 8pm, injured one. Troopers say a 2019 Nissan Maxima driven by 80-year-old Anthony E. May of Ten Mile was traveling north on Indian Shadows Drive when he lost control in a curve and left the road. The vehicle went down a steep embankment and overturned. The Maxima came to rest against three large trees at the bottom of the embankment. May, who was restrained at the time of the accident, was treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

