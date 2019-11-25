Obituaries

Clyde Richard Halburnt, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Clyde Richard Halburnt, age 80, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Roane Medical Center.

He was born on September 20, 1939 in the Windrock Community of Oliver Springs. He served in the Armed Forces and also worked for the Railroad for 5 years and also as a coal miner for 8 years before becoming disabled. Clyde was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church where he served as Deacon. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and searching for ginseng.

Clyde was preceded in death by parents, Ed and Blanche Halburnt; infant sons, Clyde Halburnt Jr. and Robert Halburnt; brothers, Clarence Halburnt, Floyd Halburnt, John Halburnt, and Edgar “Bud” Halburnt; sisters, Wilma Halburnt Farr, Cleo Halburnt Brown, Edna Halburnt Walls; mother and father-in-law, Pauline Melton Lively and Ramsey Lively; brothers-in-law, Rick Lively, Jimmy Farr, Jay Brown, Ben Walls, and Rev. Benny Braden; sister-in-law, Darlas Lively Daugherty.

Survivors include his wife of over 60 years, Ola Lively Halburnt; children, Melissa Halburnt Byrge (Birdie), Richard Halburnt (Shelby), Christie Halburnt Pruitt (Leonard), and John Halburnt; brother, James Halburnt (Barbara); grandchildren, Christopher Byrge, Beverly Halburnt, Michael Pruitt, Josie Halburnt, Brandon Pruitt, Marissa Byrge, Tyler Halburnt (Katie), Allivia Byrge; great-grandchildren, Link Scarborough, Hayden Byrge, and Kambrie Byrge; brothers-in-law, Doug Lively (Rita), Bob Lively (Kay), and Roger Daugherty; sisters-in-law, Sandy Burney (Stanley), Carolyn Braden, Caroline Halburnt, Kim Halburnt, and Kathy Lively; special friend, Ashleigh Luffman; several nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Union Valley Baptist Church. A funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at the church cemetery.

Please make memorial donations for the Halburnt family to Premier Sharp Funeral Home.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Halburnt family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

