BREAKING NEWS: Shooting being investigated in Andersonville

Earlier we reported that the Crime Task Force was on Scene at a residence off of Defoe Road in Andersonville. We’ve now learned there was a shooting at this residence and the Task Force was only assisting the Sheriff’s Department. Director of Communications for the Sheriff’s Department, Tyler Mayes said that he will release more information later today. But that it is an active crime scene as of right now.

The call came in around 10 am that a man was shot in the leg. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man with a large amount of blood loss due to a gunshot wound to his leg. A deputy applied a tourniquet to the wound prior to EMS arrival. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. There is no current update on his condition.

Witnesses on scene have reported at least 4 individuals in cuffs, however we cannot confirm that at this time. There is crime scene tape stretched across the home at this time.

Photos Courtesy of Charlie Sandifer

