DISBARRED ROANE COUNTY ATTORNEY FACES ADDITIONAL INDICTMENT

Posted on by in Featured, News with 0 Comments

The charges against a disbarred Roane County attorney increased this week. Court officials say Kent Booher was handed a superseding indictment charging him with sex trafficking of a minor, attempted production of child pornography and enticement. Booher was originally indicted by a federal grand jury back in September for enticement and a sexual offense against a minor while on a sex offender registry. The Tennessee Supreme Court disbarred Booher after he pleaded guilty on two counts of statutory rape in Loudon County in 2014. In March of this year, Booher was arrested again for violating the sexual offender registry and solicitation of aggravated statutory rape. Those two charges are still in the court system.

