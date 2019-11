Featured

Single car rollover in Rockwood Friday morning being investigated by THP

We are still awaiting the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol on a single-vehicle rollover which occurred just outside Rockwood City Limits Friday morning around 8:15. As you can see from the pictures the SUV rolled onto its side, possibly from excess speed on the road. Traffic also was shut off of the section of Eureka Road where the crash happened for some time. More on this as we get it from the THP.

Photos courtesy of Peyton Payne

