Roane County School Board: Close all 5 high schools and build two

In a stunning move Thursday night, the Roane County Board of Education voted 7-3 to send a plan to close all five high schools and build two super high schools to the Roane County Commission for their consideration. What makes the move more unusual is the matter was not on the agenda that the board sent out to the media earlier this month. Board member Danny Wright made a motion at the start of last night’s meeting to amend the agenda to discuss a building plan. School board members that voted in favor of the two new super high schools included Drack Langley, Mike Miller, Vic King, Rob Jago, Melvin Johnson, Larry Brackett, and Wright. Those opposed were Michael Taylor, Nadine Jackson and Sam Cox. The Roane County Commission will discuss the matter at a future meeting.

