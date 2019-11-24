Featured

Rocky Top Man Arrested, Charged in Shooting Death of Neighbor

Rocky Top – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Rocky Top Police Department has resulted in an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Rocky Top Saturday morning.

At the request of 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI Agents joined the Rocky Top Police Department in investigating the circumstances leading to the death of David Ray Roach, Jr. Shortly before 8:00 a.m., Rocky Top officers received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Willow Lane. Upon arrival, officers found Roach (DOB 06/30/76) outside of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation revealed that George M. Patterson (DOB 06/21/55), the victim’s neighbor, was the individual responsible for his death.

Patterson was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Homicide. He was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

