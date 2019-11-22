Obituaries

Margaret Jones Silvey, Coalfield

Margaret Jones Silvey, age 88 of Coalfield went to her Heavenly home Thursday, November 21, 2019 after a long illness. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and was a patient, loving and caring Mother and Grandmother. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking and sewing.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mattie Stringfield Jones; husband, Thomas (T.W.) Silvey; sister, Pauline Walton (Wilson); sister in-law, Faye Jones and brother in-law, J.D. Wilson. Mother in-law, Dorothy Williams Silvey; Father in-law, William Robert (W.R.) Silvey; brothers and sisters-in-law, Irma Lee and Felbert Turpin and Roberta and Leo Bates, Alma S. Kite and Wesley Silvey.

Margaret is survived by her children, Becky Nabors and husband John, Wartburg; Mike Silvey and wife Debora, Coalfield; Shelia Beasley and husband Scot, Lancing; Pamela Brooks, Kingston and Nancy Adkisson and husband Michael, Coalfield, 11 Grandchildren, Keala, Kathryn, Anthony, Kristina, Matthew, Douglas, Noah, Justin, Jessica, Jinna and Wesley; Special children, Sarah Wing and William Wing. 11 great-grandchildren. Sister, Roxie Seiber, brothers, Ed, Bobby and Johnny Jones. Special friend, Sue Adkisson and a host of nieces, nephews and loving family members and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 25, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Coalfield. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm with Bro. Billy Edmonds officiating. Interment will be in the Western Cemetery, Coalfield officiated by Mr. William Wing.

To leave a note for Margaret’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

