Ivan Brent Farr, Knoxville

Ivan Brent Farr, age 53 of Knoxville, passed away suddenly Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was a member of Boilermaker Local Union 454 and Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and received a Bachelor of Science in logistics and transportation from the University of Tennessee.

Ivan enjoyed traveling with his family, shopping with his oldest daughter Cara, riding his motorcycle, and watching sports. His favorite athlete was his youngest daughter Allison. He loved to make people smile or laugh with his humorous personality, especially his wife.

Ivan was proceeded in death by grandparents John and Ova Farr and James Caster and Nova Beaty; mother- and father-in-law Wade and Novella Goans; and brother-in-law Roy Wilson. He is survived by his loving and devoted high school sweetheart and wife of 29 years, Carolyn Goans Farr; cherished daughters Cara and Allison Farr; beloved parents Bruce and Chestine Farr; sisters Judy (John) Miller; Jill (Tom) Smith; brother-in-law James (Rogene) Goans; sisters-in-law Alma (John “Sparky”) Carter, Mary Wilson, Debra (Bill) Gentile, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and great nieces and nephews, and close friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3:00-5:30 pm, immediately followed with a service officiated by Rev. Kent Williams. Family and friends will gather Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:45 am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a noon graveside service and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clinton High School, Wallace Memorial Baptist Church, or a charity of your choice.

