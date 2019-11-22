Obituaries

Ira “Dyke” Walker, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Ira “Dyke” Walker, 91 of Kingston, went to be with the Lord November 20, 2019. He was the last surviving child born to Wilbur and Estella Brown Walker who preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by siblings, Nina Jones, Wilma McDonald, Ray Walker, Orlena Cagle, Brownie, Boyd, Bryson, Billy Frank, Owen Walker and daughter Rhonda Lemons.

Dyke was an active member of Chapman Grove Baptist Church for over

65 years- always willing to help anywhere needed as long as he was able. Known for his honest speech and integrity, his life was his Christian witness. He volunteered to serve his country for 3½ years in the peacetime Army with the 82nd Airborne Division. Dyke worked in construction for most of his life, first operating heavy equipment working on building the interstate system. Then worked at the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant as a

steamfitter/welder for over 18 years. He is a retired member of both Steamfitter Unions 283 and 43. He retired when TVA discontinued their construction division.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen Rose Walker, two sons who have helped care for their dad, Steven D. Walker, Gerald “Jerry” Walker & wife, Cindy. Son-in-law, Wayne Lemons; six grandchildren; Brandi and Kris Clifton, Brad and Megan Walker, Amanda and Chris Livesay, Brooke and Bobby Jenkins, Jennifer and Adam Alkishawi and Alex and Heather Canver. Twelve great-grandchildren; Garrett and Ethan Clifton, Gigi and Rosalie Walker, Baylor, Charlie and Henry Livesay, Alexis and Rylee Jenkins, Aiden and Ava Alishawi and Poppy Cavner.

The family will receive friends at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm Saturday, November 23, 2019. Funeral will be at Chapman Grove Baptist Church 2:00 pm Sunday, November 24, 2019 with interment immediately following in the church cemetery. Reverend Alvin Tallant and Reverend Mason Goodman. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chapman Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o W. E. Smith 1437 River Road Kingston, TN 37763. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston serving the Walker family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

