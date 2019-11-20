Obituaries

Laura L. Curtis, Rockwood

Mrs. Laura L. Curtis, age 82 of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 with her family by her side. Laura was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her Husband, Charlie Curtis; Parents, George & Mandy Newby; Daughter, Darlene Stephens; Great Granddaughter, Denise Sisk Frady; 3 half Brothers, 3 Half-Sisters.

She is survived by: Son: Wayne Curtis (Barbara) of Rockwood, TN Grandchildren: Donald Dodson, Larry Dodson (Tamitha), Terri Davis (Mike), Mistie Frost (Eric) 10 Great Grandchildren 3 Great Great Grandchildren: Host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 pm. Graveside Services will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. David Johnson officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Laura L. Curtis.

