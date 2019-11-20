Obituaries

Maggie Crabtree Rose, Ten Mile

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Maggie Crabtree Rose, age 96, of Ten Mile, TN, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, TN. Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, William Paul Rose; daughter, Judy Ann Rose; birth parents, Samuel and Jarvis Crabtree Givens; and adopted parents, Ruel and Annie Crabtree; sisters, Marie Young and June Johnson, brothers, Tommy Crabtree and Marvin Crabtree. Maggie was a member of Concord Baptist Church in Ten Mile, Tennessee since 1954. Maggie was known for her giving heart and her sense of humor. She was a delight to the staff and residence of River Grove Health Care in Loudon, TN where she had resided for the past 14 months.

Survivors:

Daughter Margie McCloskey (Joe) of Kingston.

Sons, William Howard Rose (Debbie) and Carlton Patrick Rose of Ten Mile.

Three grandsons; Howie Rose (Melissa) and Travis Rose of Kingston, TN and Brad Leek of Monterey.

Three great-granddaughters Jayde Rose of Ten Mile, TN, Abbye Leek and Taylor Leek of Monterey.

Two great-great-granddaughters, Lina and Lena Leek of Monterey, TN.

Sister; Sarah C. Johnson of Rockwood, and brother; James Crabtree of Candler, NC.

Special thanks to the staff at River Grove Healthcare in Loudon, TN, including the Therapy Department for their excellent and loving care.

The family will receive friends 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston with the funeral to follow at 2:00 pm in the Kyker Chapel. Reverend David Largen and Reverend Neal Pillion officiating. Burial in Rose Fuller Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston is serving the Rose family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

