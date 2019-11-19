Obituaries

Melissa “Lisa” Stovall, Rockwood

Mrs. Melissa “Lisa” Stovall, age 47 of Rockwood, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home in Rockwood. She held a master’s degree in education as she worked for many years as a schoolteacher for Oxford City Schools in Alabama. Lisa was a proud “Nana”. She has four beautiful granddaughters and an angel grandson that she’s with now. She taught Sunday school for years in Alabama. She and Ike even bought a passenger van to bring children to church.

She is preceded in death by her grandson: Grayson West Her Granny: Ada Adams Her Papaw: James Adams And other loved ones

She is survived by her husband: James “Ike” Stovall

One son: Kolby Stovall (Hannah)

One daughter: Amber West (Adam)

Her parents: Charles and Linda Bishop

Two brothers: Eddie Bishop (Dena) and Keith Bishop (Melissa)

Her mother in law and father in law: Robert and Shirley Stovall

Four granddaughters: KayLeigh, Rylee Kay, Jada Claire and Melodie

And many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. The interment will be immediately following the funeral service in the Eagle Furnace Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Davis Funeral Home 715 Morgan Ave. Harriman, TN 37748 to assist with funeral expenses.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Stovall family.

