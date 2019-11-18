Obituaries

Stephen W. Melton, Harriman

Stephen W. Melton, 66 of Harriman passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center with his loving and devoted wife holding his hand.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Roy and Bonnie Melton; Brothers, Elbert and Johnny Melton; Niece, Mona Jackson.

Survivors, Wife, Phyllis McGhee Melton;

Sons, Kody Melton, Shannon Steen and wife, Christie;

Daughter, Vanessa McDaniel and husband, Levi;

Brother, Tom Melton and wife, Carole;

Sister, Mary Holley and husband, Buddy;

Grandchildren, Kaine Melton, Blake and Caleb Steen and Drake and Izzy McDaniel.

He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 453 for over 40 years and traveled most of the country working outages as a Boilermaker Welder and later as a Weld Inspector. He enjoyed his craft and sharing his knowledge with others, especially the younger welding apprentices.

We are having a Celebration of Life on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 7 pm -9 pm at Noah’s Event Venue, 1200 Ladd Landing Boulevard in Kingston. Refreshments will be served.

As per Steve’s request, feel free to bring your drink of choice as we will be toasting in his honor.

To leave a note for Stephen’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

