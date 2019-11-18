Obituaries

Ruth Stiles Bailey, Kingston

Ruth Stiles Bailey age 79 of Kingston, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Preceded in death by her parents; Tom and Algie Stiles and husband; Elmer Bailey, brothers and sisters; Bill, Melvin, James, Alvin, Louise, Juanita, Cora and Ruby.

Survived by daughters; Tammy Chadwell (Scott), Melissa Longmeyer (Bill) all of Lenoir City, grandchildren; Cody, Jacob, Josh, Derek, Lindsay and Reese.

Graveside service 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee PO Box Knoxville, Tn 37939-9910.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

