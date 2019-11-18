Featured

ACSO: Woman Charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of Husband

On Friday evening the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Dutch Valley Road for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arriving on scene, victim Harold Duncan was exiting the residence holding a towel on his chest. The towel was soaked with blood. He told ACSO Deputy, Kory Blevins, that his wife, Pecola Duncan, stabbed him in the chest while napping on the recliner. Mr. Duncan’s wound and blood loss appeared to be life threatening and was transported to UT Hospital.

Deputy Blevins and Deputy James Presson made contact with Mrs. Duncan inside the home. She was appeared to be in a cheerful mood and unfazed by the events. Mrs. Duncan told deputies that she stabbed her husband after he attacked her and dragged her down the hallway. Deputy Presson did not notice any signs of a fight in the home and did not see any marks or injuries that would indicate a struggle.

Mrs. Duncan directed our deputies to the kitchen where the knife was located. Just prior to taking Mrs. Duncan to jail she asked if Harold had died. Before our deputies could respond she said “I hope he did”.

She is currently in the Anderson County Detention Facility for Attempted First Degree Murder with no bond. The case is still under investigation.

